KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Blake Burke sent a three-run home run over the scoreboard in the first inning Tuesday night to start an impressive offensive showing. The Vols added 10 more runs in a 13-3 win over Butler in front of 4,494 fans at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Burke’s home run registered an exit velocity of 110 mph off the bat and traveled a projected 444 feet.

Tennessee (20-1, 3-0 SEC) scored in every inning except for two in the rout. Nine different players scored a run, while Burke and Cortland Lawson each batted in 3 runs.

UP NEXT: The Volunteers head to Oxford, Miss. for a battle with No. 1 Ole Miss. The first pitch on Friday is at 7:30 p.m. ET on SECN+. Saturday’s contest will be broadcast on SEC Network. Coverage of that game is set to begin at 8 p.m.