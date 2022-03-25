KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The No. 5 Tennessee bats continued to stay hot in Friday’s 12-1 victory over No. 1 Ole Miss.

Rebels football coach and former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin threw out the first pitch, pulling a golf ball out of his pocket in an effort to troll Vols fans. If you remember Tennessee fans threw water bottles, a mustard bottle and a golf ball after a bad call in the Tennessee vs Ole Miss football game this season.

The Tennessee baseball team got the last laugh, scoring six runs in the 2nd inning. The scoring started with an Evan Russell RBI single to left. Two hitters later Cortland Lawson hit a bases-loaded triple, followed by a Jared Dickey home run. Dickey, a freshman hit two homers in the game.

Chase Burns continued to shine with another gem on the mound. Burns struck out 11 hitters in seven innings of work while giving up just one run on two hits.

Overall Tennessee hit five home runs, pushing their season total to a nation-best 64 on the season.

With the win the Vols improve to 21-1 on the season, 4-0 in Southeastern Conference play.

NEXT UP: Tennessee at Ole Miss Saturday at 8 p.m.