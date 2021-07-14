Official 2021 Tennessee football roster released

FILE – A Tennessee cheerleader runs with a flag before the field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With a mere 50 days left until the Tennessee Volunteers take on Bowling Green in Neyland Stadium to start the 2021 campaign, the official roster has been released.

The University of Tennessee announced in June that Neyland Stadium will operate at full capacity this fall, just in time for the beginning of the Josh Heupel era of Tennessee football.

“I know our fans are eager to experience the rich pageantry of Tennessee football gamedays again, and they’re going to have an exciting brand of football to rally around,” Director of Athletics Danny White said. “This will be my first football season at Tennessee, and after witnessing the power of Vol Nation during our recent baseball postseason run, I cannot wait to see the impact of our fans giving their all in a packed Neyland Stadium.”    

Offense:

Quarterbacks

Running backs

  • Jabari Small
  • Tiyon Evans
  • Dee Beckwith
  • Jaylen Wright
  • Antonio Malone
  • Len’Neth Whitehead
  • Marcus Pierce Jr.
  • Patrick Wilk
  • Fred Orr
  • Tee Hodge

Wide receivers

  • Grant Frerking
  • Velus Jones Jr.
  • JaVonta Payton
  • Cedric Tillman
  • Jimmy Holiday
  • Jimmy Calloway
  • Jalin Hyatt
  • Michael Bittner
  • Walker Merrill
  • Jack Jancek
  • J.T. Siekerman
  • Tanner Dobrucky
  • Lucien Brunetti
  • Ramel Keyton
  • Andison Coby
  • Nigel Lanier

Tight ends

  • Austin Pope
  • Trinity Bell
  • Julian Nixon
  • Miles Campbell
  • Jacob Warren
  • Princeton Fant
  • Hunter Salmon

Offensive linemen

  • Jackson Lampley
  • Jeremiah Crawford
  • Kingston Harris
  • Ollie Lane
  • Riley Locklear
  • Darnell Wright
  • Cooper Mays
  • William Parker
  • Parker Ball
  • Dayne Davis
  • Cade Mays
  • RJ Perry
  • James Robinson
  • Nick Edwards
  • K’Rojhn Calbert
  • Jerome Carvin
  • Javontez Spraggins
  • Chris Akporoghene

Defense:

Defensive linemen

  • LaTrell Bumphus
  • Omari Thomas
  • Ja’Quain Blakely
  • Elijah Simmons
  • Maurese Smith
  • Luke Stum
  • Isaac Green
  • Dominic Bailey
  • Jaxon Adams
  • Amari McNeill
  • Matthew Butler
  • Da’Jon Terry
  • Caleb Tremblay
  • Aubrey Solomon
  • Kurott Garland

Linebackers

  • Byron Young
  • Tyler Baron
  • Juwan Mitchell
  • Kwauze Garland
  • William Mohan
  • Bryson Eason
  • Aaron Beasley
  • Morven Joseph
  • Roman Harrison
  • Nick Humphrey
  • Jeremy Banks
  • Solon Page III
  • West Shuler
  • Aaron Willis
  • Matt Gaca
  • Hayden Wilhelm
  • Eunique Valentine

Defensive backs

  • Trevon Flowers
  • Alontae Taylor
  • Doneiko Slaughter
  • Warren Burrell
  • Kenneth George Jr.
  • Romello Edwards
  • Bradley Jones
  • Tamarion McDonald
  • Kamal Hadden
  • Christian Charles
  • Tyus Fields
  • Jaylen McCollough
  • Theo Jackson
  • De’Shawn Rucker
  • Trel Riley
  • Will Brooks
  • William Wright
  • Kaemen Marley
  • Jerrod Gentry
  • Cheyenne Labruzza
  • Brandon Turnage

Special Teams:

Kickers

  • Toby Wilson
  • Chase McGrath
  • JT Carver
  • Marshall Ware
  • Daniel Bethel

Punters

  • Paxton Brooks
  • Kolby Morgan

Long snapper

  • Will Albright
  • Matthew Salansky
  • Alton Stephens

