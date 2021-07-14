Official 2021 Tennessee football roster released

FILE – A Tennessee cheerleader runs with a flag before the field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With a mere 50 days left until the Tennessee Volunteers take on Bowling Green in Neyland Stadium to start the 2021 campaign, the official roster has been released.

The University of Tennessee announced in June that Neyland Stadium will operate at full capacity this fall, just in time for the beginning of the Josh Heupel era of Tennessee football.

“I know our fans are eager to experience the rich pageantry of Tennessee football gamedays again, and they’re going to have an exciting brand of football to rally around,” Director of Athletics Danny White said. “This will be my first football season at Tennessee, and after witnessing the power of Vol Nation during our recent baseball postseason run, I cannot wait to see the impact of our fans giving their all in a packed Neyland Stadium.”

Offense:

Quarterbacks

Hendon Hooker

Joe Milton III

Sully McDermott

Gaston Moore

Spencer Smith

Harrison Bailey

Brian Maurer

Running backs

Jabari Small

Tiyon Evans

Dee Beckwith

Jaylen Wright

Antonio Malone

Len’Neth Whitehead

Marcus Pierce Jr.

Patrick Wilk

Fred Orr

Tee Hodge

Wide receivers

Grant Frerking

Velus Jones Jr.

JaVonta Payton

Cedric Tillman

Jimmy Holiday

Jimmy Calloway

Jalin Hyatt

Michael Bittner

Walker Merrill

Jack Jancek

J.T. Siekerman

Tanner Dobrucky

Lucien Brunetti

Ramel Keyton

Andison Coby

Nigel Lanier

Tight ends

Austin Pope

Trinity Bell

Julian Nixon

Miles Campbell

Jacob Warren

Princeton Fant

Hunter Salmon

Offensive linemen

Jackson Lampley

Jeremiah Crawford

Kingston Harris

Ollie Lane

Riley Locklear

Darnell Wright

Cooper Mays

William Parker

Parker Ball

Dayne Davis

Cade Mays

RJ Perry

James Robinson

Nick Edwards

K’Rojhn Calbert

Jerome Carvin

Javontez Spraggins

Chris Akporoghene

Defense:

Defensive linemen

LaTrell Bumphus

Omari Thomas

Ja’Quain Blakely

Elijah Simmons

Maurese Smith

Luke Stum

Isaac Green

Dominic Bailey

Jaxon Adams

Amari McNeill

Matthew Butler

Da’Jon Terry

Caleb Tremblay

Aubrey Solomon

Kurott Garland

Linebackers

Byron Young

Tyler Baron

Juwan Mitchell

Kwauze Garland

William Mohan

Bryson Eason

Aaron Beasley

Morven Joseph

Roman Harrison

Nick Humphrey

Jeremy Banks

Solon Page III

West Shuler

Aaron Willis

Matt Gaca

Hayden Wilhelm

Eunique Valentine

Defensive backs

Trevon Flowers

Alontae Taylor

Doneiko Slaughter

Warren Burrell

Kenneth George Jr.

Romello Edwards

Bradley Jones

Tamarion McDonald

Kamal Hadden

Christian Charles

Tyus Fields

Jaylen McCollough

Theo Jackson

De’Shawn Rucker

Trel Riley

Will Brooks

William Wright

Kaemen Marley

Jerrod Gentry

Cheyenne Labruzza

Brandon Turnage

Special Teams:

Kickers

Toby Wilson

Chase McGrath

JT Carver

Marshall Ware

Daniel Bethel

Punters

Paxton Brooks

Kolby Morgan

Long snapper