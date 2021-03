Oneida punter/running back Kolby Morgan signs as a preferred walk-on with the University of Tennessee on Monday, March 15. Source: Shawn Davis/WATE

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) — Oneida High School punter Kolby Morgan is planning on wearing orange and white for a few more years.

Morgan received scholarship offers to play for Army, Navy and Tennessee Tech but signed on the line Monday in front of his teammates to play for the Vols.

The 6-foot, 200-pound senior was also a standout running back for the Indians. He finished with more than 3,200 yards rushing and 48 touchdowns in his four years at Oneida, according to 247Sports.