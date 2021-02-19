Opening Day: No. 16 Tennessee open season on the road at Georgia Southern

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo, taken with a fisheye lens, South Korea lines the third baseline and Endwell, N.Y. lines the first baseline during team introductions before the Little League World Series Championship baseball game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa. Little League International announced mandatory criminal background checks for […]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- After a longer than usual offseason, Tennessee baseball is back in action.

Tennessee opens the season on the road at Georgia Southern, playing in their first game since March 10, 2020 when the Coronavirus pandemic cut the season short.

The Vols open their season tabbed 16th in the nation, the program’s highest preseason Top 25 ranking since 2007.

The Vols have faced off with the Eagles seven times, with Tennessee owning the overall series 4-3. The last time these two teams met was back in 1996 when Tennessee beat Georgia Southern 6-1 in the NCAA Clemson Regional. The weekend trip marks only their third time playing in Statesboro.

The Vols will look to earn their third straight season-opening win Friday night.

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game 1: RHP Chad Dallas vs. RHP Jordan Jackson

Game 2: RHP Blade Tidwell vs. RHP Chase Dollander

Game 3: TBD vs. LHP Braden Hays

First pitch is set for 7 P.M.