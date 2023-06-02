KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Pat Summitt Foundation aims to raise $50,000 for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research to honor the late coach’s birthday this month.

June 14 would have been the legendary Tennessee women’s basketball coach’s 71st birthday.

The second annual Pat Summitt Day of Giving aims to raise $50,000. Last year, the foundation raised over $41,000.

Donations can be made at patsummitt.org. The nonprofit has raised over $4 million since its creation in 2011.

Her birthday occurs during Brain Health Awareness Month. The foundation will also educate the public on brain health and Alzheimer’s disease throughout the month of June.

Summitt retired from coaching in 2012 following a diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. She led Tennessee to eight National Championships and was the first NCAA coach to reach 1,000 career wins. She died in 2016 at the age of 64.

The day of giving is presented by Tennessee Orofacial Myology.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our namesake’s birthday than by raising money to continue her mission and educate the public about brain health and its impact on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. We would like to thank Tennessee Orofacial Myology for their sponsorship.” Morgan Vance, director of advancement for the Pat Summitt Foundation