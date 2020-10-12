Penalties big reason Vols fell short in Athens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a tough Saturday for the Vols falling at the hands of SEC East division-rival Georgia, and self-inflicted penalties were a big problem.
The Vols committed 10 penalties for 84 yards on Saturday, and several of them were unforced errors like false starts on the offensive line. Tennessee also flagged for holding several times throughout the game.
On Monday, coach Jeremy Pruitt said those are some of the things the Vols need to get cleaned up.
“On the offensive side, I think we had five false starts. So, just communication, got to do a better job of that, obviously. And had a couple of holding calls, so no very good. We’ve got to eliminate those.”Tennessee Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt
