Penalties big reason Vols fell short in Athens

ATHENS, Georgia (WATE) - It was a tale of two halves in Athens on Saturday as the Bulldogs conference-best defense held Tennessee scoreless in the later half, while the Georgia offense racked up 27 unanswered to defeat Tennessee 44-21.

Tennessee, who ranked second in the SEC entering Saturday's contest, ended the contest with negative one rushing yards on 27 attempts.

Jarrett Guarantano went 23 of 36 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The signal-caller was sacked five times, two of which were strip sacks for fumbles ultimately resulting in a 10 point swing for Georgia.

Trey Hill's snap went over the head of Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett, who failed on his attempt to scoop the pigskin pushing the ball back into Georgia's endzone where two defenders pounced on it, but somehow Tennessee's Kivon Bennett recovered for the Vols touchdown. Brent Cimaglia's point-after attempt was good putting the Vols up seven-nothing 43 seconds into the game.

The Vols and Bulldogs both fail to convert on the ensuing drives.

Deandre Johnson was ejected for targetting on Georgia's third possession of the game, the consequential fifteen-yard penalty for roughing the passer set Georgia up on the Tennessee 30-yard line. Two plays later, Kenny McIntosh burned Henry To'o To'o setting Georgia up at the Tennessee one-yard line. The Bulldogs cashed in on the ensuing play for their first score of the day, a one-yard line from leading rusher Zamir White.