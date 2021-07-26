Peyton Manning coming to Knoxville for Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sheriff is coming to town. That’s right, Peyton Manning will be a guest speaker at the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The dinner and induction ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 24 at the Knoxville Convention Center. The event is set to honor Dan Fleser with the Special Recognition Award. Fleser is a long-time sports reporter who followed the Lady Vols through their glory years.

Limited seating is available at this event. You can visit www.gkshof.org for tickets. Purchase tickets for $200 each, or a table for $2,000.

Manning will be inducted the NFL Hall of Fame on August 8 after one of the most storied careers in the history of football.

Walt Disney Company recently announced on a partnership with Manning and his Omaha Productions company in which Peyton and Eli Manning will be part of a “Monday Night Football” MegaCast for 10 games a year the next three seasons.