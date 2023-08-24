KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former University of Tennessee football coach and director of athletics Phillip Fulmer has been hospitalized at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to a family statement.

The statement was shared Thursday morning. Fulmer, 72 underwent a medical procedure and is alert.

The Fulmer Family sent the following statement:

“Phillip underwent a medical procedure Thursday at UT Medical Center. He is alert and in good spirits and will remain at the hospital for a few days. We are thankful for the outstanding care he’s receiving, and we also appreciate the prayers and concern of so many who have reached out. He is looking forward to cheering on the Vols as they kickoff another exciting season!”

Fulmer, a former Tennessee football player and alumnus, served as head coach of Vol football from 1992 to 2008, winning the NCAA Division I FBS National Championship in 1998. He served as UT’s director of athletics from 2017 until his retirement in 2021.