KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The numbers are out, University of Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer will reportedly receive $37,500 a month through Dec. 31, 2023 once he officially retires.

This was confirmed through a university spokesperson.

No word yet on who the next director of athletics will be, or when the Vols are expected to hire one.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.