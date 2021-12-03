KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers finished the regular season with seven wins and five losses in year one of the Josh Heupel era. So, how did the Vols fare in compare to what Heupel would wear at his Monday press conferences?

Tennessee won all six games they played in after Heupel wore gray or white to his Monday press conference. While the dark mode uniforms proved to be a hit with players and fans, the Vols won just one of their four games after their head coach sported black to the Monday press availability.

August 30: Striped polo = Win against Bowling Green

September 6: Striped orange polo = Loss against Pitt

September 13: Striped white polo = Win against TN Tech

September 20: Long-sleeve orange polo = Loss to Florida

September 27: Striped white polo = Win against Mizzou

October 4: Orange and white quarter zip = Win against South Carolina

October 11: Black polo = Loss to Ole Miss

October 18: Black polo = Loss to Alabama

November 1: Grey polo = Win against Kentucky

November 8: Black hoodie = Loss to Georgia

November 15: Black hoodie = Win against South Alabama

November 22: White quarter zip = Win against Vandy