NEW YORK (WATE) — The Vols found a way to force overtime, but couldn’t overcome the poor shooting night falling to Texas Tech 57-52 in the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden. UT shot 27% from the field and 15% from beyond the arc.
Both teams struggled offensively to start the game.
The first burst of offense came from Texas Tech. The Red Raiders went on an 8-0 run midway into the first half and took a 20-15 lead.
Texas Tech’s length caused UT fits in the first half. Tennessee shot 36% from the field. The Red Raiders did fair much better and finished the first half shooting 38%.
Zakai Zeigler drilled a floater at the buzzer and the Vols went into the locker room trailing 29-25.
The second half was full of missed shots. Josiah-Jordan James drained a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to send it to overtime. Tech shot 18.5% from the field in the second half. The Vols shot slightly better at 18.8%.
The Red Raiders started overtime on a 6-0 run, and the Vols couldn’t catch up.
Tennessee falls to 6-2 on the season. Texas Tech is now 7-1.
NEXT UP: Tennessee will return home to host UNC-Greensboro at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.