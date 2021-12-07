NEW YORK (WATE) — The Vols found a way to force overtime, but couldn’t overcome the poor shooting night falling to Texas Tech 57-52 in the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden. UT shot 27% from the field and 15% from beyond the arc.

Both teams struggled offensively to start the game.

The first burst of offense came from Texas Tech. The Red Raiders went on an 8-0 run midway into the first half and took a 20-15 lead.

Texas Tech’s length caused UT fits in the first half. Tennessee shot 36% from the field. The Red Raiders did fair much better and finished the first half shooting 38%.

Zakai Zeigler drilled a floater at the buzzer and the Vols went into the locker room trailing 29-25.

  • Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler, right, passes around Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams (11) to Olivier Nkamhoua (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams (11) drives to the basket against Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler and Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. watch the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The second half was full of missed shots. Josiah-Jordan James drained a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to send it to overtime. Tech shot 18.5% from the field in the second half. The Vols shot slightly better at 18.8%.

The Red Raiders started overtime on a 6-0 run, and the Vols couldn’t catch up.

Tennessee falls to 6-2 on the season. Texas Tech is now 7-1.

NEXT UP: Tennessee will return home to host UNC-Greensboro at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.