NEW YORK (WATE) — The Vols found a way to force overtime, but couldn’t overcome the poor shooting night falling to Texas Tech 57-52 in the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden. UT shot 27% from the field and 15% from beyond the arc.

Both teams struggled offensively to start the game.

The first burst of offense came from Texas Tech. The Red Raiders went on an 8-0 run midway into the first half and took a 20-15 lead.

Texas Tech’s length caused UT fits in the first half. Tennessee shot 36% from the field. The Red Raiders did fair much better and finished the first half shooting 38%.

Zakai Zeigler drilled a floater at the buzzer and the Vols went into the locker room trailing 29-25.

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler, right, passes around Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams (11) to Olivier Nkamhoua (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams (11) drives to the basket against Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler and Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. watch the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The second half was full of missed shots. Josiah-Jordan James drained a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to send it to overtime. Tech shot 18.5% from the field in the second half. The Vols shot slightly better at 18.8%.

The Red Raiders started overtime on a 6-0 run, and the Vols couldn’t catch up.

Tennessee falls to 6-2 on the season. Texas Tech is now 7-1.

NEXT UP: Tennessee will return home to host UNC-Greensboro at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.