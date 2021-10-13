KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get your popcorn ready, that’s the motto Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has lived by this season, and it’s what’s expected Saturday when the Vols host the Rebels.

Be sure to not blink while either team is on offense either, as Ole Miss runs the second fastest offense, and Tennessee ranks third. Both coaches Josh Heupel and Kiffin are known for using an uptempo offense to exploit the opposing defense.

The two keep up the similarities as Ole Miss is ranked fourth in the nation in scoring with Tennessee right on their tail ranked seventh.

Heupel said, “There’s similarities. Everywhere you go your offense is going to be different based on the personnel. What I’ve done at Missouri to UCF to here is different just based on your personnel and year-to-year with your personnel too. The overall structure is similar in that you’re trying to put people in conflict, you’re trying to play with tempo and use that as a weapon against the defense.”

He added that the team isn’t going into Saturday assuming it’s going to be a high-scoring game, but they let each game unfold as they go along.

Moving wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. to the slot

The best way to describe Velus Jones Jr. is slippery — the Vols wide receiver has broken off multiple runs after evading tackler in the open field.

The special USC transfer became the 10th Vols receiver ever to have 100-plus yards against South Carolina. Now, he’s ready for an encore performance and a move to the slot has made it all possible.

Wide receivers coach Kodi Burns said, “Confidence for Velus is not an issue, at all. He really does believe he’s good and he is a really good player. A veteran guy that you can move from outside to inside as I spoke about earlier in the spring and summer as well. He’s been very productive in the slot, and as you said, he’s almost like a running back with the ball in his hands. He’s really hard to tackle. He’s strong, he plays through contact.”

Burns added he’s looking forward to seeing Velus’ role continue to grow.

The Vols will face the Rebels at Neyland Stadium Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The game is sold out.