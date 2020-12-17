Pride of the Southland Band to be replaced with recording at Saturday’s football game

FILE – Members of The Pride of the Southland Band perform before an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Florida Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee officials said Thursday that the Pride of the Southland marching band will not be at Saturday’s football game due to increasing COVID-19 numbers.

UT’s Associate AD for Communications at the University of Tennessee, Tom Satkowiak, made the announcement via Twitter.

Instead, the Vols football game will feature recorded band content.

Satkowiak went on to say that these mid-December home football games are unusual and that fans can expect to see multiple SEC stadiums without a live band this weekend.

