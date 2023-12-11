KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is just a few weeks away as the Vols gear up to face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Florida Citrus Sports announced that Gavin DeGraw headline the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Halftime Show presented by Cheez-It Snap’d. According to a post by the Citrus Bowl, the Pride of the Southland Band and the Hawkeye Marching Band will also perform in the pregame and halftime shows.

“We’re working closely with Iowa and Tennessee to design a great experience for this year’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The university bands will perform on the field both in pregame and at halftime. We appreciate the creativity and goodwill of the university band leaders to make this possible,” wrote organizers on Facebook.

The live performance by DeGraw will be followed by traditional bowl game performances by both bands according to the post.

“Members of both bands work extremely hard throughout the season to support their teams and we are excited to be able to share this hard work with all the fans at the Citrus Bowl,” wrote the Pride of the Southland Band on Facebook.

The Citrus Bowl is set for 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day on ABC. The number 20 Hawkeys will face off against the number 25 Vols in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium.