Pruitt addresses report of possible violations against UT football during postgame press conference

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was the last game of the regular season for the Tennessee Vols’ football team on Saturday, but there’s also some other big news coming out of Rocky Top this evening.

Earlier this afternoon, Trey Wallace with WKGN FOX Sports Knoxville reported the program is under investigation by the NCAA and the school’s compliance department about alleged recruiting violations and alleged impermissible benefits to current student athletes.

Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt was asked about the report in the press conference following the team’s 34-13 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.

“I hadn’t seen no article,” Pruitt said. “Anytime in college football, athletics, you have typical compliance stuff. That’s all I know.”

We reached out to the University of Tennessee who issued the following statement about the report:

In keeping with our institutional commitment to compliance, we often look closely at regulatory issues that are brought to our attention via internal or external channels. Maintaining compliance is a shared responsibility, and active monitoring is part of that process.

