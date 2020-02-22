Pruitt adds two to Tennessee Vols’ staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt announced the hire of assistant coaches Jimmy Brumbaugh and Shelton Felton on Friday.

Brumbaugh was named co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach and Felton was named as outside linebackers coach. They replace Tracy Rocker and Chris Rumph, who each spent the past two years with the program.

“I’m excited to announce that we have added Jimmy Brumbaugh and Shelton Felton to our coaching staff,” Pruitt said. “They are both tireless workers and will bring a lot of positives to our staff in terms of coaching and recruiting. They are family men who will be outstanding role models and mentors for our student-athletes.”

Brumbaugh is co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach

Brumbaugh comes to Tennessee after two years at Colorado, where he was defensive line coach.

In 2018, Brumbaugh’s first season at Colorado, total rushing defense, total defense, and scoring defense all improved. Colorado improved its national ranking in rush defense by 64 spots, allowing 62.4 fewer yards on the ground per game. Overall Colorado’s defense allowed 70.3 fewer yards per game and improved by 57 spots in 2018.

Under Brumbaugh’s direction, defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson registered 57 tackles, 16.5 TFLs and 8.5 sacks in 2018 to earn All-Pac 12 honorable mention accolades.

Before joining Colorado, Brumbaugh was co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Maryland for two seasons. He spent the four seasons at Kentucky. He has also served as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech and Syracuse and was an assistant strength and conditioning coordinator at LSU.

“Jimmy has a proven track record of developing outstanding football players everywhere he has been,” Pruitt said. “He also has experience coaching in the SEC and is familiar with the demands that come with coaching in this conference. We are excited to have Jimmy here at Tennessee and expect him to be a great addition to our coaching staff.”

Brumbaugh also has extensive experience as a strength and conditioning coach, working two seasons (2006-07) as an assistant strength and conditioning coordinator at LSU. Under then-head coach Les Miles, LSU won the 2007 national championship, defeating Ohio State, 38-24, in the BCS title game in New Orleans. While with LSU, Brumbaugh helped produce 12 NFL Draft selections, including five first-round picks.

Brumbaugh and his wife, Kelly, have two sons, Legend and Nash.

Felton returns to coach outside linebackers

Felton was a quality control analyst for Tennessee during Pruitt’s first season in 2018 and returns to after spending a year as the outside linebackers and defensive line coach at Akron.

“Shelton is a guy who was with us in a quality control role during our first season and did a fantastic job,” Pruitt said. “I was impressed by his work ethic and knowledge of the game. He’s coached in college for several years, and he also was an outstanding high school coach in Georgia. His ability to connect with the players on and off the field will make him a valuable piece to our on-field coaching staff.”

During his lone season with the Akron, Felton helped develop redshirt-senior linebacker John Lako into a first-team all-conference selection. Lako led the Mid-American Conference and ranked fifth in the nation with 138 total tackles in 2019.

Felton spent one season as the outside linebackers coach at Chattanooga. With Felton’s help, the Mocs had the top defense in the Southern Conference in 2017 and finished the year ranked No. 25 in the FCS in total defense, allowing just 326.4 yards per game.

Felton began his coaching career in the high school ranks, where he spent time at three different high schools in Georgia.

A native of Cordele, Georgia, Felton was a defensive lineman at Troy from 1999-02, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in social work in 2002 and a master’s degree in education in 2008. He also earned an E.D.S. in physical education from Jacksonville State in 2012.

Felton and his wife, Laquanda, have four children: Alexius, Shelton, Jr., Shemori and Shelton III.