Pruitt: Come out and help send the Tennessee Vol seniors out the right way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said he is very proud of his seniors, who will make their last home game start on Saturday.

Despite it being the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, he encouraged fans to come out to Neyland on Saturday in the 4 p.m. game against Vanderbilt.

“We want to send them out the right way,” Pruitt said.

Tennessee has 13 seniors on the football team. “With this group of guys, I’ll never forget them,” Pruitt said.

Watch his complete Wednesday afternoon press conference.

