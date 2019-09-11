Pruitt says Thompson unlikely to play vs. Chattanooga

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt addressed the media after practice Wednesday.

Pruitt said after consulting with UT administrators defensive back Bryce Thompson has returned to practice. Thompson has been away from the football team for three weeks.

Pruitt also said Thompson playing against Chattanooga on Saturday would be unlikely.

Pruitt announced the reinstatement earlier in the day. Thompson was charged Aug. 24 with misdemeanor domestic assault following an altercation with a woman.

“He obviously made a mistake,” Pruitt said of Thompson. “It’s hard to play when you haven’t been practicing.”

When asked about the university’s plan for Thompson, Pruitt declined to get into specifics and said it would be handled internally.

Kickoff against Chattanooga is set for noon at Neyland Stadium. The game will be aired on SEC Network.

Pruitt praised the team in his opening comments saying there was “juice” in Wednesday’s practice.

“You see our leadership, see guys responding to adversity, which is exactly what I expected with these guys,” he said. “They have really molded to become a really close group.”