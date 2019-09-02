Pruitt: There’s no ‘dust you sprinkle’ to fix Tennessee’s issues

Vols need to reduce errors, play together, work harder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – College football teams generally see the most improvement between Week 1 and Week 2.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said Monday his Volunteer squad “has a great opportunity to do that.”

Pruitt addressed questions from sports reporters about the humbling 38-30 loss to Georgia State on Saturday at home.

“There’s no secret to why we lost this game,” Pruitt said. “They executed better than we did.

“We turned the ball over five times and only got the ball back one time. It’s hard to beat anybody that way.”

While the loss should disappoint fans and is disappointing to everyone in the program, Pruitt said, what the team has to do is “go back and get to work.”

Tennessee has to reduce mistakes and play together, he said.

“It’s not like some dust you sprinkle out there,” Pruitt said.

The next test for the Vols comes at 7 p.m. Saturday when Tennessee hosts BYU in a game that will be televised on ESPN.

