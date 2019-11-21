Pruitt: Vols have ‘best practices all year’ ahead of Missouri game

KNOXVILE, Tenn. (WATE) — Conditions were good for football practice according to Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said on Wednesday and the Vols responded with “energy and juice.”

“The speed of practice, the physicality of practice are improving everyday,” Pruitt said. “I would probably say that the last two days have probably been the best practices all year during season.”

Pruitt credited his coaching staff and his players as to the reason why the practices were good.

“They pay us to coach,” he said. “That’s one thing I feel like our guys do as a staff. Teaching progression, developing guys, building relationship, creating an atmosphere that is conducive to developing a football team and getting better as a player.

“If you enjoy being somewhere, you enjoy going to work, you’re going to be good at it.”

The Vols will be looking to end a two-game losing streak to Missouri on Saturday in which they were outscored 100-34 by the Tigers. In those two games Missouri has averaged 571.5 yards offense. Mizzou leads the all-time series between the two schools 5-2.

“We will have to be at our best,” Pruitt said. “I’ve said it a bunch that we’ve not come close to playing our best and that’s what we’re searching for.”

Tennessee and Missouri kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on SEC Network. The winner will be bowl eligible.