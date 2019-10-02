Pruitt: Vols offensive line coming off best game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt was optimistic about practice Wednesday before facing No. 3 Georgia. Coming off a bye week, the second-year coach said his team has carried what they worked on last week into this week before the Bulldogs come to Neyland Stadium.

Pruitt said his offensive linemen is getting repetitions under their belts and is coming off what he thought was their best game since he has been at UT.

“It’s a developmental position,” Pruitt said. “The only way to get good at it is do it over and over again. Everyone develops at a different pace.”

He also spoke to the team’s need to improve in the play-action passing game, stopping the Georgia running game, and the health of the Vols cornerbacks.

Kickoff for the game is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.