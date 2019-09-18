Pruitt: Vols should be prepared for Swamp crowd

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt said he expects The Swamp to be loud on Saturday but his freshmen should be prepared to take on the Florida Gators.

Pruitt addressed the media Thursday for the final time before the Vols travel to Gainesville.

“It’s the same game they’ve played growing up,” he said of his young team. “The travel is a little different.

“But it’s different than it was 25 years ago. You’ve got these high school that are teams traveling across the country to play these televised games.”

Pruitt said he liked the energy of his team but knows that the Vols are in for a tough test against the No. 9 team in the country.

“The thing that impresses me the most about these guys is they’ve been in two close games and probably had just a good a chance to lose the games as they did to win them but they found a way to win them,” Pruitt said of Florida. “That’s the mark of a team that has character, toughness and knows how to finish.”

The Vols and Gators kick off at noon Saturday on ESPN.