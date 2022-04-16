KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zaida Puni clobbered a two-run shot in the seventh inning to help the Lady Vols top Texas A&M 7-5 in the series opener.

The Lady Vols opened up the scoring in the second inning when Kelcy Leach rocketed a double to centerfield. McKenna Gibson raced home for Leach’s eighth RBI of the season.

A&M grabbed its first lead of the game in the fourth inning. A sac fly followed up by Mayce Allen three-run moonshot helped the Aggies jump ahead 4-1.

UT mounted a rally in the bottom of the frame. Anna Fox created some chaos on the base paths allowing Katie Taylor to touch home. Ivy Davis popped her fifth double of the season driving in Fox. Ashley Morgan tied the game up with a sac fly.

Allen once again had the Lady Vols’ number. The sophomore blooped a single into center to cap off a career-high four RBI day for Allen.

Kaitlin Parsons helped manufacture a run in the bottom of the sixth. She stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Davis took advantage by roping a single into right field.

Puni was 2-for-4 on the day, but the biggest hit was her ninth home run of the season. Kiki Milloy was 1-for-4 to increase her on-base streak to 33 straight games.

Erin Edmoundson was in the circle for the Lady Vols. She threw 5.2 innings with four strikeouts and five earned runs. Nicola Simpson relieved her and threw 1.1 innings of scoreless ball.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols look to take the series in game two on Sunday at 4 p.m.