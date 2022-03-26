GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WATE) — Zaida Puni drove in four runs in the Lady Vols 7-2 win over No. 6 Florida.

Tennessee opened up the scoring in the first inning when Amanda Ayala drove in Kiki Milloy on a groundout. The Lady Vols broke open the game in the third inning. Lair Beautae cracked a double into right-center bringing home her 20th RBI of the season. Later in the inning, Puni clobbered her seventh home run of the season to give UT a 4-0 advantage.

Puni was back at it in the fifth. The sophomore clocked a double off of third base. Puni now has 32 RBIs on the season.

Rylie West brought home the Lady Vols’ final run of the game on a sac fly.

Ashley Rogers returned from injury to pitch three innings of no-hit ball with five strikeouts. Bailey McCachren relieved her going four strong with two strikeouts and two earned runs.

NEXT UP: The Lady Vols go for the sweep at 2 p.m. in Gainsville.