KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs announced he will be releasing his first NFT (non-fungible token) and he’s needing fan input on what design to release.

***ATTENTION #NFT VOTE 1 or 2***



Releasing my first 1/1 NFT with the upcoming 04.28.21 @astromerchpro Drop. I need your help choosing the dopest design. Comment 1 or 2 to vote.



NFT Winner will also get tickets to a Steelers’ game. More details on how to qualify coming soon.🚀 pic.twitter.com/hj3LPtE68g — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) April 26, 2021

This in connection to his upcoming official merchandise, ASTRO Merch Pro, which drops on April 28.

Dobbs says the NFT winner will get tickets to a Steelers game along with the design.

More details coming soon from the VFL.