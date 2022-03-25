WICHITA, Kan. (WATE) — The Lady Vols advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in six seasons with a win Monday over Belmont.

Key contributors Tamari Key, Alexus Dye and Rae Burrell spoke to reporters on Friday ahead of Saturday’s matchup with No. 1-seed Louisville.

A win over the Cardinals would put Tennessee into the Elite Eight for the 28th time in program history and the first since 2016.

The winner will take on the winner of No. 3 Michigan and No. 10 South Dakota for a spot in the Final Four, a level not reached by Tennessee since they won the National Championship in 2008.