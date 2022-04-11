KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vols guard Rae Burrell has been selected No. 9 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday night in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Burrell is the 44th Lady Vol to be taken in the WNBA draft and the 19th player to be taken in the first round. She is the second player under head coach Kellie Harper to be drafted following Rennia Davis who was taken No. 9 overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft. This is also the first time the program has had first-round picks in back-to-back drafts since 2005 and 2006.

The 6’1″ guard was looking to build off of a breakout junior season but suffered an injury in the