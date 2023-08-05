KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nigerian native, Emmanuel Okoyo, got his sporting roots in basketball and then played football at the NFL Global Academy in London.

Okoyo has just a few years of football experience but his athleticism would say otherwise.

With his lack of years inside the sport, everything is brand new. While he needs to have a certain level of understanding to succeed at fall camp, the knowledge can be learned – what he’s bringing to Tennessee is another story, that type of sheer talent doesn’t just come around everyday.

“He’s got a chance to be the most athletic guy to play the position. I truly believe that. He is as physically gifted as anyone I’ve ever been around. He’s got to continue to make steps every day, but just from a raw athletic standpoint, the ceiling is unlimited,” said tight ends coach Alec Abeln.

Okoyo mentioned how having someone like Abeln who has so much faith and invests time in him is a huge thing.