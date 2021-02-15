Read: Vols new offensive coaches’ contracts released

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football has shared the contracts of Heupel’s five new additions to the offensive staff.
- Alex Golesh – Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends
- Contract through Jan. 31, 2024
- Annual base pay: $290,000
- Annual supplemental pay: $460,00
- Termination without cause by the university: “…shall pay coach a separation payment in the amount equal to the monthly rate of the sum of base pay and supplemental pay times the number of months remaining in the term, with any part of a month prorated based on weekdays and subject to all applicable state and federal tax reporting and withholding requirements.
- Joey Halzle – Quarterbacks
- Contract through Jan. 31, 2023
- Annual base pay: $290,000
- Annual supplemental pay: $60,000
- Kodi Burns – Wide Receivers
- Contract through Feb. 28, 2023
- Annual base pay: $290,000
- Annual supplemental pay: $10,000
- One-time retention bonus: $125,000 if Burns is employed on the final regular-season game of the 2022 season
- Glen Elarbee – Offensive Line
- Contract through Jan. 31, 2023
- Annual base pay: $290,000
- Annual supplemental pay: $460,000
- Jerry Mack – Running Backs
- Contract through Jan. 31, 2023
- Annual base pay: $290,000
- Annual supplemental compensation: $110,000
