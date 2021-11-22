KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A record-breaking Tennessee soccer season came to an end on Sunday in the third round of the NCAA Tournament after a 0-3 loss to the No. 9-ranked Michigan Wolverines.

The 3rd-seeded Volunteers were unable to keep up their prolific scoring rate after outscoring opponents 21-5 in their previous 7 games. Michigan, who hosted 2nd and 3rd round matchups as the higher seed, went ahead 2-0 after 26 minutes and put the game out of reach with a 66th-minute goal.

While the Vols were unable to reach the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time, it was a season for the record books on Rocky Top. Tennessee captured their first SEC Tournament Championship since 2008 and their 20-3-0 record stands alone as the winningest season in program history.

Tennessee is just the third SEC team to reach 20 wins in the last 20 years and the first to do so since Texas A&M in 2014. They entered the NCAA Tournament at No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, their joint-highest ranking in program history previously only reached in 2007.

The season also saw defensive records set for the longest shutout streak in program history and total shutouts with 13.

The record-setting season earned head coach Brian Pensky the title of SEC Coach of the Year. He’ll now be tasked with replacing outgoing seniors including All-SEC First Team forward Mackenzie George, SEC Tournament MVP Abbey Burdette and defensive stalwart Wrenne French.

Tennessee will look to build around its trio of highly-rated freshmen. Claire Rain, Jordan Fusco and Taylor Huff were all named to the SEC All-Freshman team, making Tennessee the only school with three selections to the 2021 team.

Huff was named SEC Freshman of the Year after notching 10 goals and 5 assists. The stellar season landed her at No. 9 in Top Draw Soccer’s list of the top 100 freshmen in college soccer.

“Congratulations to Michigan. They’re a great team. Their shape and their movements obviously caused us some problems today,” head coach Brian Pensky told UTSports.com “This of course doesn’t take away from the historic season that our team had. The worst part is that the season is over. You never prepare for this moment. You never want this moment, and it never feels good. Our kids are heartbroken that they don’t get to play next weekend, and heartbroken that they don’t get to do this as a group anymore. We are so thankful to our seniors for what they’ve given to this program. They have all left an indelible mark, for sure.”