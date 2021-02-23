Rennia Davis earns SEC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rennia Davis, while averaging just short of a double-double this past week, has earned Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors.

By the numbers: Davis averaged 23 points, 9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1 assist(s) over the last week.

She’s also posted three straight games with 20 or more points.

The Lady Vols senior helped her squad upset the No. 2 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks with 24 points and 12 rebounds; and if this wasn’t impressive enough, all 24 of her points came in the second half.

This effort has Davis tied with the fourth-most double-doubles in school history with 36, matching Glory Johnson.