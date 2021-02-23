Rennia Davis earns SEC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors

Orange & White Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

https://twitter.com/SEC/status/1364266345592983558?s=20

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rennia Davis, while averaging just short of a double-double this past week, has earned Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors.

By the numbers: Davis averaged 23 points, 9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1 assist(s) over the last week.

She’s also posted three straight games with 20 or more points.

The Lady Vols senior helped her squad upset the No. 2 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks with 24 points and 12 rebounds; and if this wasn’t impressive enough, all 24 of her points came in the second half.

This effort has Davis tied with the fourth-most double-doubles in school history with 36, matching Glory Johnson.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter