Rennia Davis joins 1,000 career points club as Lady Vols coast past Colorado State 79-41

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rennia Davis became the 46th Lady Vol basketball player to join the 1,000 career points club on Wednesday as No. 23 Tennessee ran past Colorado State 79-41 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Davis, a junior from Jacksonville, Fla., scored a game-high 23 points to go with 11 rebounds. Davis entered the game 14 points away from the milestone.

The Lady Vols take down Colorado State 79-41 as Rennia Davis joins the 1,000 career point club.#LadyVols scoring leaders@Legend_Hooper: 23p, 11r@jazmine_mass: 16p, 6r@tamarikey__: 11p@ladylynn22_: 10p, 14r, 7a pic.twitter.com/IjpK3BvA3x — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) December 12, 2019

Davis was one of four Lady Vols to score in double figures against the Rams. Jazmine Massengill added 16 points, Tamari Key chipped in 11 while Jordan Horston added 10. Horston, a freshman guard, also totaled a game-high 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Tennessee (8-1) hits the road for the West Coast. The Lady Vols visit No. 1 Stanford Dec. 18 at 10 p.m. ET before taking on Portland State on Dec. 21. The Lady Vols next home game is Dec. 29 against Howard.