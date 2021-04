Tennessee’s Rennia Davis (0) celebrates during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — Lady Vols forward Rennia Davis was selected No. 9 overall by the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night in the WNBA Draft.

Davis led Tennessee with 17.3 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game, helping the Lady Vols to a 17-8 record and a second round appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Davis was selected All-SEC first team in both her junior and senior seasons. She was also an AP All-American honorable mention in both seasons.