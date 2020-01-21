Rennia Davis sinks game-winner in No. 23 Tennessee’s 65-63 win over Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rennia Davis sank a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in the game to give Tennessee a 65-63 win over Alabama on Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols, who had lost five games in a row to Alabama, seemed to headed in the same direction. Alabama scored only 17 points in the first half before piling up 20 points in the third quarter and 26 in the fourth. The Crimson Tide had made their last seven shots before Davis stole the momentum with one shot.

Davis, a junior guard from Jacksonville, Fla., finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while freshman guard Jordan Horston scored a game-high 19 points and eight rebounds.

The win gives the Lady Vols program its 400th all-time and also gives head coach Kellie Harper her 300th career win.

Tennessee travels to No. 3 UConn on Thursday.