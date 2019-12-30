Rennie finds shot in Lady Vols 50-point win

Jessie Rennie came to America with a moniker attached to her name, ‘Three point specialist.’ In Tennessee’s first 11 games, the true freshman has struggled to live up to her title – in part because she’s not shooting much.

“My teammates are constantly saying, ‘We’re never going to be angry at you for shooting the ball,’” Rennie said. “I’ve been confident to shoot the ball, but I don’t think I’ve been shooting the ball enough. The more I shoot, the more shots I’m going to make.”



Heading into the Lady Vols contest with Howard, Rennie was averaging just over two shots per contest from the field; going 7-of-24. Her seven shots against the Bison were a career high, as were her five field goals made and 16 points in the Lady Vols 88-38 win over Howard.



“I think for her, I think the confidence piece was definitely big,” Kellie Harper said of Rennie. “She looked extremely confident shooting the basketball today. When you have that, that is going to give you an opportunity to make some shots.”



Today’s performance on track with the trajectory Renni has taken over the last few weeks. After hitting just three three-point field goals in her first eight games as a Lady Vol, she has hit 64.3% in the last four, going 9-of-14 from behind the arc.



“I told her after the game, ‘You came at the perfect time in my opinion,'” junior Rennia Davis said. “Her confidence hopefully has increased a lot in this game. I mean, I said before she can shoot the ball. She proved that tonight, so I’m just happy for her.”



The Lady Vols begin conference play on Thursday, with SEC East foe Missouri in town. Tip-off is set for 5 pm.





