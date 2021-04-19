Report: Former Michigan QB enrolled at UT

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton throws a pass during the first quarter of the team’s NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new challenger for the starting quarterback position at Tennessee may be entering the contest.

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton is actively enrolled in the UT directory. The news was first reported by Volquest. Multiple reports say the decision to join the Vols on the field will be made official later this month.

Milton, a junior, began the 2020 season as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound pro-style quarterback is originally from Pahokee, Florida, and played high school football at Olympia High School in Orlando.

Milton completed 15 of 22 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s season opener against Minnesota. He followed that up with a pair of 300-yard passing games in losses to Michigan State and Indiana.

In 14 games, Milton completed 86 of 162 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw six interceptions. He also ran the ball 50 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

Milton would add to a now full Vols quarterback room.

Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker, last year’s starters Harrison Bailey and Brian Maurer, and freshman Kaidon Salter began spring practice competing for the job.

In late March, coach Josh Heupel said Salter was, “A part of the group of individuals that are suspended from team activities at this point.”