Report: LSU hires Arizona baseball head coach Jay Johnson

Arizona head coach Jay Johnson speaks to his players in the first inning against Vanderbilt during a baseball game in the College World Series Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to a report from Kendall Rogers with D1 Baseball, LSU filled it’s head coach vacancy for it’s baseball team. Good news for Vol fans, it’s not Tony Vitello.

Arizona head coach Jay Johnson is set to replace the legendary LSU coach Paul Mainieri as the Tigers’ new skipper, per Rogers’ report.

In his sixth season at the helm, Johnson led the Wildcats to the program’s 18th College World Series appearance and the second under Johnson’s direction. Arizona lost two games, bowing out of the NCAA tournament early after being eliminated by Stanford, 14-5.

Arizona boasted a postseason record of 17-8 under Johnson, going 8-3 in the NCAA Regionals, 4-1 in Super Regionals, and 5-4 at the College World Series.

The Wildcats won the 2021 Pac-12 Championship outright after earning a record of 21-9 in conference play, their first outright Pac-12, then-Pac 10, title since 1992.

Arizona finished with a 45-18 overall record this season.