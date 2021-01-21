Reports: Tennessee to hire UCF Athletic Director Danny White

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Central Florida athletic director Danny White stands on the sideline at the team’s NCAA college football game against Houston in Orlando, Fla. White has signed a five-year contract that will pay him more than $1 million annually. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr., File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee will make University of Central Florida’s Danny White its next Director of Athletics, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

According to reports from USA Today and Stadium, Tennessee is expected to hire 41-year-old Danny White as its next Director of Athletics, replacing the outgoing Phillip Fulmer.

ESPN reported an official announcement is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

On Monday, University leadership announced the dismissal of 10 Tennessee football staffers, including head coach Jeremy Pruitt, as a result of “serious violations of NCAA rules.”

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said Fulmer would stay in his role until a replacement is found.

White became the UCF Athletic Director in 2015. The Knights have experienced rapid growth under White. After going winless in 2015, the program won 28 consecutive regular season games from 2017-2018.

UCF finished 2017 as the only undefeated team in the nation and defeated Auburn 34-27 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. He previously worked in the SEC as a senior associate athletic director at Ole Miss.