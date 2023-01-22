COLUMBIA, Mo. (WATE) — The Lady Vols waited till the last second, but Rickea Jackson drained an and-one jumper with 1.1 seconds left to win 68-65.

Tennessee had to play without Jordan Horston who was ruled out due to illness.

Despite Horston’s absence, the Lady Vols exploded out the gate taking a 23-14 lead after the first quarter. Mizzou would win the next two quarters to keep it a seesaw battle.

Sara Puckett led the Lady Vols in scoring with 17points. She also grabbed five boards.

Rickea Jackson started in place of Horston. The senior tallied 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

The Lady Vols moved to 16-6 on the season and 8-0 in SEC play.

NEXT UP: The Lady Vols return home for a non-conference matchup against UConn on Thursday. ESPN CollegeGameday will be on campus. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.