Rocky Top Tipoff: Fun evening for Tennessee Vol, Lady Vol fans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball programs are holding a fan event, the Rocky Top Tipoff, Friday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

It’s described as a “fun evening of autographs, activities and on-court action.”

Tennessee fans will get a chance to see this year’s teams up close. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and admission and parking are free

Fans are encouraged to park in the G-10 garage on the east end of the arena. The G5/S30 lots located north of Phillip Fulmer Way will not be available.



Members of both basketball teams will be available to sign autographs on court level from 6 to 7 p.m., and head coaches Rick Barnes and Kellie Harper will meet and pose for photos with fans.

From 7:05 p.m. until 8 p.m., members of each team will be introduced, and both the Vols and Lady Vols will hold controlled scrimmages.



DJ A-Wall will host the festivities and provide music and introductions, while the Tennessee Spirit Squad, Dance Team, UT Pep Band and Smokey also will help energize the crowd on what will be a fun showcase of Vol and Lady Vol basketball.

Arena concession stands will be open.



In addition to autographs and introductions of team members, family activities include fan contests, a prize wheel, kids’ corner activities and a photo booth with life-size cutouts of the players. The UT Spirit Squad and Smokey will be mingling on the concourse as fans are arriving.



Fans will have an opportunity to take part in a handful of on-court promotions as well as get a chance to win season tickets for Vols and Lady Vols games.



The Vols, who have won 57 total games and an SEC Championship over the past two seasons, lost four starters but Rick Barnes returns key contributors Lamonté Turner, Jordan Bowden, John Fulkerson, Yves Pons and Jalen Johnson. UT also welcomes six newcomers to the roster.

The Lady Vols, meanwhile, begin the Kellie Harper era with two starters returning from a squad that made the 2019 NCAA Tournament. UT is led by All-SEC Second Team guard/forward Rennia Davis and SEC All-Freshman guard Zaay Green. Tennessee also welcomes the No. 9 recruiting class in the nation.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

5:30 p.m. – Doors open

6:00-7:00 p.m. – Autographs

7:05-8:00 p.m. – Activities on the court