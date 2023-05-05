KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ashley Rogers threw a complete game shutout to propel the Lady Vols to a 3-0 win over South Carolina. The senior compiled five strikeouts and only surrendered four hits.

UT opened up the scoring in the fourth inning. Mackenzie Donihoo rocketed a solo shot 222 feet into the power alley in right-center. That was Donihoo’s sixth home run of the season.

The Lady Vols tacked on some insurance in the sixth. The Gamecocks committed a couple of errors that allowed two runs to score.

With the win, UT is one more victory or Georgia loss away from clinching its first SEC regular season title since 2007.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols return to the field for Game 2 against Georgia. First pitch is at Noon on Saturday.