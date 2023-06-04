OKLAHOMA CITY (WATE) — Ashley Rogers was given the ball in a win-or-go-home game. The senior delivered by throwing a complete game with four strikeouts and one earned run in the Lady Vols’ 3-1 win over Oklahoma State.

Both pitchers were keeping the offenses at bay. The Lady Vols broke through in the third inning when Zaida Puni rocketed a double off the right-field wall. Kiki Milloy raced home for Puni’s 59th RBI of the year. Rylie West tacked on another run with a single to left. The junior has a hit in nine of her last 10 games.

Ashley Rogers gave up back-to-back hits in the top of the fourth, but the Lady Vols perfected a relay on a Tallen Edwards double that was capped by a Giulia Koutsoyanopulos pick to catch Micaela Wark before she touched home and keep the score at 2-0.

The Lady Vols continued to add to their lead in the fifth. Rylie West stole second and the throw got away allowing Puni to score.

The Cowgirls cut into the Lady Vols’ lead in the sixth when Morgyn Wynne crushed a solo shot just inside the foul pole in left field.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will face Florida State at 7 p.m. If they win the first game, both teams will play again at 9:30 p.m. for a chance to go to the Women’s College World Series Final.