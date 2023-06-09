KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ashley Rogers becomes the first Lady Vol ever to be named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Pitcher of the Year.

Rogers returned to Rocky Top for her fifth year and finished with a 20-1 record. It was the third time in her career she reached 20 wins.

The Athens, Tennessee, native had a 0.92 ERA – joining Monica Abbott and Buffy Walker as the only players in program history to finish a season with a sub-1 earned run average.

Rogers was the ace in a Tennessee team that finished with a 51-10 record and made it to the Women’s College World Series for the eighth time in program history.

The award is voted on by the selected members of the NFCA Division I All-American Committee with one head coach representing each of the NFCA’s 10 regions.