Russell’s Grand Slam pushes Vols past Vanderbilt, 8-5

Evan Russell becomes the first player in program history to hit three home runs in multiple games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- After a shutout loss on Friday night, No. 3 Tennessee got the bats going on Saturday to salvage the series against No. 2 Vanderbilt.

The Vols jumped on the board first in game two of a top-three showdown at Lindsey Nelson Stadium after back-to-back jacks from Connor Pavolony and Evan Russell. Russell would complete the hat trick, putting an exclamation point on his third homer of the game with a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning. Tennessee added one more run in the stretch shocking the Commodores, 8-5.

Russell etched his name into UT’s record books in the epic game, becoming the first player to ever hit three home runs in multiple games. His first hat trick coming in Tennessee’s 9-8 win over LSU on March 27.

After Saturday’s explosive win the Vols improve to 29-7 overall and 10-4 in conference play, with a chance to earn it’s fifth SEC series on the season.

Up Next: The Vols get set for a rubber match at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday at 1 P.M.