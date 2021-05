KNOXVILLE, TN – March 25, 2021 – Bryce Thompson during 2021 Pro Day on the Robert E. White indoor field in the Anderson Training Center in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former three-year starter for the Vols, Bryce Thompson didn’t have his name called in the 2021 draft, but he has reportedly signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.

Thompson will be joining a slew of former Vols that are on the Saints’ roster, Marquez Callaway, Alvin Kamara, Shy Tuttle, and Ethan Wolf.

🙏🏾blessing, thank you God! Letting ya know now it’s up and PERMANENTLY stuc!💙😤 https://t.co/YWomogigSM — Zip (@thommybry) May 2, 2021