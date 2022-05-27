KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Santiago Vescovi will be withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft and returning to Tennessee for his senior season. The news was first reported by Stadium basketball insider Jeff Goodman and later confirmed by a University of Tennessee spokesperson.

Vescovi is a sharpshooter pouring in 102 3-pointers on 40.3% during his junior year. The Uruguay native averaged 13.3 points per game and was touted by many teammates as the most improved player heading into the 2021-22 season.

The news of Vescovi’s return comes just a week after Josiah-Jordan James announced that he will be returning to UT.