SEC announces new preseason football practice schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Southeastern Conference has adjusted dates for preseason football practice.

The first practice is now scheduled for August 17.

Last week the SEC announced plans to begin the 2020 season on September 26 as it continues to monitor COVID-19 developments.

The original start date of September 5 would have allowed for preseason football practice to begin August 7.

