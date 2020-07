SEC announces postponement for volleyball, soccer and cross-country competition

FILE – In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks at a press conference in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WATE) – The Southeastern Conference is postponing volleyball, soccer and cross-country competition until at least Aug. 31. The postponement includes all exhibition and non-conference games.

The SEC made the announcement Tuesday. The conference says the decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline.

SEC institutions will continue to follow the guidance of the Conference’s Return to Activity and Medical Advisory Task Force and the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines as student-athletes are engaged in preseason preparation for a return to competition. Any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons in volleyball, soccer and cross country will be determined by each school. The SEC continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19 as it evaluates the potential impact on fall schedules in all sports, with the understanding that the primary responsibility of the SEC and its institutions is to ensure the health and well-being of its student-athletes. SEC

