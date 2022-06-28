KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee basketball’s 2022-23 schedule is starting to come together after the SEC announced each team’s conference opponents.

The Vols will face Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee finished 16-0 at home last season.

UT will travel to Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Times, dates and television information on the 2022-23 SEC schedule will be released at a later date.

As for the games that are already set, the Vols will play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas from Nov. 23-25. Tennessee will host Texas on Jan. 28.